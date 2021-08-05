24 seasons into South Park, the impressive longevity of the Comedy Central staple only continues, with news that the series has been renewed until its 30th season, in 2027.

After a rocky production year during the pandemic, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone took a break from the traditional episode rollout and dropped two pandemic specials instead, in September 2020 and March 2021.

Parker and Stone bounced back with a $900 million dollar deal with the network for the next six years of production. The franchise is also set to head to Paramount Plus exclusively after signing a 14-movie deal with ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Studios, based on the TV series.

The creators beamed about the new venture in an interview with Variety noting, "Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years...We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us."

