For three days last week, SoundCloud invaded Toronto. The famed music streaming service has helped so many artists become worldwide stars that people are referred to as "SoundCloud rappers" or "SoundCloud singers." It's been an instrumental avenue in helping unknown, aspiring entertainers get their big breaks, so the company developed the SoundCloud Creator Forum. The live event is hosted in various cities and is a platform designed especially for aspiring and emerging creators with a focus on education, connection, and helping artists get discovered.

The SoundCloud Creator Forum stopped in Toronto for a three-day experience open to all creators from February 19-21, following a similar event in Atlanta (and many more around the globe to come).Day One was dedicated to DJs as Chippy Nonstop who hosted a "Girls Can DJ" workshop followed by an open-deck session where aspiring DJs could show off their skills. On Day Two, HotNewHipHop's very own Editor-in-Chief Rose Lilah moderated two panels for Music Beyond Borders: Artist Roundtable and Music Beyond Borders: Industry Roundtable.

The Artist Roundtable featured songwriter, producer, and guitarist, Adrian X; artist and Blank Canvas founder, Just John; artist Tasha the Amazon; artist and producer DJ Rosegold. The group spoke about expanding networks, using communities to collaborate, and how to grow your brand. At the Industry Roundtable, executives talked about helping to shape the careers of top tier artists in Canada. The panel featured Warner Music Group marketing manager, Joel Naga; Icon-Island Founder and President, Lynn Banks; Quiet as Kept Co-Founder, Trung Hoang; and 8 Til Faint management for Grammy-nominated artist Jessie Reyez, Mauricio Ruiz.

Day Three's highlight was an artist showcase with Toronto-bred talents including Anders, TOBi, Amaal Nuxx, and Jayd Ink while DJ Rosegold was inc charge of the music in-between sets. Check out a preview of the SoundCloud Creator Forum's Artist Roundtable and Industry Roundtable below, stay tuned for the for the full panel discussions.