It's hard to think that we live in a time when it's becoming difficult for people to shop for toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, and soap, but here we are. The coronavirus pandemic has caused a wave of worldwide panic and people are storming markets by the tens of thousands to stock up on household items. It's unclear exactly why this is happening, but mass hysteria often breeds strange results.



However, the COVID-19 pandemic is serious, as it's recently been announced that television shows will record without audiences, the NBA has suspended its season, and travel from Europe to the United States has been halted. Companies with cleaning products are seeing their profits skyrocket, and Soulja Boy is getting his piece of the pie.

During his recent visit to The Breakfast Club, Soulja Boy announced that he was in the soap business. Some people poke fun at the rapper's latest business endeavor, but TMZ reports that just within the last few months, Soulja Boy's The Soap Shop has tripled their profits. He reportedly launched the South Haven, Mississippi location with his manager, CEO Miami Mike. The franchise "has gone from selling 100 bottles of cleaning products per month to well over 3,000-plus cleaning products in the last 2 months. That's about a 30 percent increase, and we're told it's record-setting production."

The Soap Shop is said to be a company that helps the community, as well. They have partnered with the Bubbles for Cash charity so when the youth go out and sell The Soap Shop products, the majority of the money is funneled back into the community for programs that reportedly help younger generations.