Sophie Turner revealed to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that she shot down Kendall Jenner’s invite to a Met Gala afterparty, after running into her at the star-studded event. The Game of Thrones actress appeared on the talk show on Friday.

“She was at the Met, and I love the Kardashians,” Turner explained. “But I think she’s, like, so gorgeous in real life, and I was so struck by her beauty, and she invited me to … this low-key afterparty. She went, like, ‘Do you want to come?’ And I just went, ‘No, no, I don’t.’ And I’m like, ‘Why? Why do I so this to myself?’”



As for how she ended up spending her night, Turner admitted she sat at home and ate pasta.

“I was like, ‘Could be somewhere else right now, but I’m not,’” she added.

“I can’t quite fathom that I’m actually invited to these things and I’m not, like, a competition winner, you know? So, I mean, every celebrity I come into contact with, I act up or say something stupid,” she explained. “And recently, if a celebrity interacts with me, I immediately shut them down and I’m like, ‘I don’t want anything to do with you.’ And secretly I’m like, ‘Oh, my God!’”

Back in January, Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas, posted a viral TikTok in which that reenacted a classic scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Turner and Jonas, who married in May 2019, are expecting their second child. Their daughter, Willa Jonas, was born in July 2020.

