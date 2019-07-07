mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sonny Digital Puts In "Work" On His Latest Track

Milca P.
July 06, 2019 20:03
Work
Sonny Digital
Produced by Nebu Kiniza

Sonny Digital shares his latest.


While Sonny Digital has taken a noticeable shift into focusing on his career at the forefront, the Atlanta artist has been creating a solid catalog of tracks that easily place him as a formidable contender among his contemporaries and collaborators in the southern city.

On his newest offering, Sonny is actually hopping over a backdrop produced by Nebu Kiniza in an interesting instance of trading places. "Work" serves as a lyrical testament to Sonny Digital's own work ethic offset by the pop-influenced, yet trap-laced production that comes from Nebu as he samples Clairo's "Pretty Girl" for the song's creation.

The selection comes attached to a well-matched visual that features a cameo from Nebu while Sonny tries his hand at more than a few day jobs.

Quotable Lyrics

No nine to five but Im working 
I caught a wave now Im surfing 
I got new racks now no hurting 
Gotta be strapped niggas lurking

new music new song Songs work atlanta
