While her sister has been busy dropping Renaissance, Solange has been working on some new music as well. According to Pitchfork, the artist is taking her talents to Lincoln Center. She's composed music for the New York City Ballet which is set to be premiere on Wednesday, September 28.

Solange's piece will be performed by a chamber ensemble, and will play for a ballet choreographed by Gianna Reisen. The ensemble will be made up of the "A Seat At The Table" singer's frequent collaborators as well as some members of the New York City Ballet Orchestra.

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

The performance will take place multiple times over the next several months at New York's Lincoln Center. After its September premiere, it will be performed again on October 1, 8, 11, and 16, and then later on May 2, 11, 13, 17, and 18. The piece is part of New York City Ballet's Fall Fashion Gala. The event puts choreographers together with designers, and Solange and Reisen's show will have costumes created by Spanish designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo.

Beyoncé seemingly referenced her sister a few times on her new album. On "COZY," she appears to address the infamous incident at the 2014 Met Gala when Solange attacked Jay-Z. "She’s a god, she’s a hero / She survived all she been through / Confident and she lethal / Might I suggest you don’t f*ck with my sis because she ­comfortable," Bey sings on the track.

It also seems like Solange is working on new music beyond the Ballet piece. Master P spoke highly of what she was crafting in the studio, writing, "Me and @solangeknowles in the studio turnt up working on her album!"

