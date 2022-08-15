new york city ballet
Beyonce Congratulates Solange For NYC Ballet Composition
Solange recently became the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Oct 02, 2022
Solange Composes Music For New York City Ballet
Solange's score will premiere in September.
By
Rex Provost
Aug 15, 2022
