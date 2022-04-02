It looks like we're *thisclose* to receiving new music from Solange and fans can't wait. While her celebrity peers have often been photographed on red carpets or share intimate details of their lives on social media daily, Solange is more of a reclusive person when it comes to the industry. The famed Knowles sister has been diligently working on Saint Heron and her projects have continued to be celebrated, but it has been some time since fans have received new music.

It was back in 2019 when Solange released When I Get Home and since that time, there have been rumors of another project in the works. There may be something on the horizon as Master P shared a clip of the singer turning up in the studio.



John Lamparski / Stringer / Getty Images

The two icons have joined forces and the Lousiana icon suggested that he's making magic with Ms. Knowles.

"Me and @solangeknowles in the studio turnt up working on her album!" P wrote in the caption to his clip. "I can’t wait till April 22 to turn up in New Orleans! Salute to all my Soldiers and Soldierettes #GodIsGood No Limit Reunion Tour in New Orleans is gonna be Star Studded and Epic! Get your tickets @ticketmaster we celebrating 25 years of Love."

Solange's love for Lousiana has been well-documented and it is reported that the singer still resides in the Bayou State. Watch Solange, Master P, and their team get live below.