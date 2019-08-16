SOB X RBE Come Through With New Banger "Legend"

SOB x RBE have been those dudes in the West Coast over the past year and some change. Although they once sparked rumors that they'd be disbanding, that turned out to be far from the truth as they continued to drop a ton of music. Now, they arrive with more tunes to ride out to this weekend. Earlier today, they dropped off their new single, "Legend." Although they don't explicitly pay homage to the legends from the Bay, the cover art features pictures of Mac Dre and E-40. With Damn Pocket on the beat, SOB X RBE deliver their aggressive flow over the dark production.

This serves as their first single since dropping, "Rich" back in June. Hopefully, this means we could get a new project from them this fall.

Quotable Lyrics

Imma die a legend, I put that on my grave

50 whole bands bitch, I put that on my chain

N****s say they getting money but they don't wanna bang

Bitch, I'll ride for my ni***s and I'll put that on the gang



