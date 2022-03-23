$not is looking like one of the most promising breakout artists of the year. Unfortunately, his come-up has included a few controversies, the latest surrounding his spot on the upcoming Limp Bizkit tour.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Mike Doling of the metal band Snot expressed his disdain for Limp Bizkit's decision to add the "Ethereal" rapper to their tour line-up. Doling went on a full-blown tirade in a since-deleted video that suggested his "friend" Fred Durst did him and the band dirty.

"Limp Bizkit just posted [dates for] a new tour, and they are taking this rapper kid named $NOT on tour with them," he said, per Blabbermouth. "And I wanted to say to Fred Durst, if you see this video, how dare you, man? You were friends with SNOT. SNOT loved you, man. You came onstage with us and performed. Lynn [Strait, late SNOT frontman] went on stage with you in Boston. And you know the incident I'm talking about. We were friends. We shared drinks, stage, music [and] all that, and all these years later you take an artist named $NOT on tour with you? What the fuck is that, man? Bullshit."

Before signing off, he added, "That's my two cents. And to that fake $NOT kid — [extends middle finger] right there, brother. There's only one fucking SNOT. Get some."

Needless to say, this has caused somewhat a headache for the rapper $NOT who has apparently been hit with some vicious online attacks. "These racist metal heads won’t leave me alone dawg," he wrote.

Still, it doesn't seem like Limp Bizkit is too concerned. Their tour will kick off on April 28th in Tampa, FL before hitting cities like New York and Baltimore on the 19-city tour.