Last week, $NOT took to Instagram to tease his upcoming album, Ethereal. “I think it time to drop that album,” the 23-year-old captioned a close-up shot of his face. “Don’t be shy, drop it,” plenty of fans urged the rapper in the comments.

He hasn’t quite come through with the album yet, although the Brooklyn-born artist did drop off a star-studded track list that’s sure to get fans excited about his latest project.

On top of seven solo songs, $NOT has tapped some of our favourite names in the industry to collaborate. We’ll hear from A$AP Rocky on “DOJA,” Teddi Jones on “BLUEMOON,” Trippie Redd on “ALONE,” Juicy J on “Halle Berry,” Joey Bada$$ on “How U Feel,” and last, but certainly not least, Kevin Abstract of BROCKHAMPTON on “EYE EYE EYE.”

The last time $NOT dropped an album was back in October of 2020, with Beautiful Havoc, which HNHH listeners deemed as “VERY HOTTTTTT.” Throughout 2021, the 23-year-old has shared several singles, including “Whipski” with Lil Skies and Internet Money, and “SLUGGER” with Kevin Abstract and slowthai.

A release date for Ethereal has yet to be shared, but from the sounds of things, it could be hitting streamers as early as this Friday. “So so proud of u Snot,” “Ransom” rapper Lil Tecca wrote to his friend in the comments.

Other followers congratulated $NOT on rounding up such an epic list of features, namely the coveted one from A$AP. “W features W album,” one reply said.

Which track are you most looking forward to hearing from the New York rapper’s upcoming release?