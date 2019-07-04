Before free agency started, the Lakers were not in contention to sign Kawhi Leonard. After trading for Anthony Davis though, the notoriously reserved Finals MVP started to think about what could happen if he teamed up with LeBron James and AD. Some sources are saying that the Lakers are now the frontrunners to land the superstar forward while others have him staying with the Toronto Raptors. The Los Angeles Clippers are also still in talks but their hopes appear to be dwindling. Your guess is as good as mine as to where Kawhi will end up next season. Snoop Dogg, a lifelong Lakers fan, is doing his part to convince the Board Man to take his talents to the STAPLES Center to play for the purple and gold though, singing him a song and praying that the deal happens soon.



Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

A team with Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis as its core sounds like it would be indestructible. However, Los Angelenos still remember the failed experiment from a few years back with Steve Nash and Dwight Howard so there's an air of doubt in the city. Still, people are increasingly optimistic that Leonard ends up signing a max deal with the Lakers and Snoop Dogg has just begun his own recruitment tactics.

Recording himself singing a song to the hooper, Snoop broke out into a famous tune, belting, "Kawhi, Kawhi, tell me that you'll be a Laker/Kawhi, Kawhi, come back to LA." A Los Angeles native himself, having played college ball at San Diego State, Kawhi has to be weighing his options heavily right now. Does he stay loyal to the team he just won a championship with or will he jet back home to team up with LeBron and AD? Hopefully, we find out soon.