Charles Barkley hates NBA superteams with a passion, but he'll give Kawhi Leonard a pass if he chooses to join forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Los Angeles Lakers. According to Charles, Kawhi gets a pass either way because of what he has already accomplished in San Antonio and Toronto.

During a recent appearance on ESPN's First Take, Barkley explained:

“I would never be mad at Kawhi because of what he did in San Antonio and especially because of what he did this year in Toronto." "From competitive balance, I’m sick of these guys stacking their teams. I hate the super teams. I want guys to sweat and cry and feel pain and not win all the time. It’s supposed to be competition.” “But I’d have a different affect for Kawhi because he did it twice,” he said. “Especially this year: he did it by himself.”

Check out Chuck's full thoughts about NBA Superteams, and Kawhi's impending decision, in the video embedded below.

While most every other star free agent has agreed to terms, Kawhi Leonard is still weighing his decision and it is driving NBA fans crazy heading into the Fourth of July weekend.

Some rumors maintain that the Lakers are the favorites, and that Leonard even told Magic Johnson what he wants if he signs with the Lakers, but the Raptors and Clippers faithful are not giving up hope just yet. In fact, the Raptors are reportedly bringing in Drake as part of their final pitch to convince the two-time Finals MVP to stay in Toronto.