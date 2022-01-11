Kool Moe Dee's "rap report card" from the '90s has resurfaced on social media, going viral for ranking several of the time's top hip-hop artists for their individual skillsets, including Lauryn Hill, Tupac Shakur, Biggie, JAY-Z, and more. The report card was published as part of Ego Trip's Book of Rap Lists, which dropped back in 1999 by Elliott Wilson, Sacha Jenkins, Gabe Alvarez, Jeff Mao, and Brent Rollins.

Multiple artists have been trending on social media as rap fans take a look at the list many years later, reacting to some of Kool Moe Dee's preferences. Snoop Dogg entered the conversation, reacting to his own B+ grade, which was decided from his overall score of 87. Snoop earned a score of 10/10 on his originality, got a near-perfect 9/10 on his creativity, voice, versatility, and records, and got a 7/10 for his vocabulary. Comparatively, artists including Mystikal, Lauryn Hill, Method Man, Busta Rhymes, Biggie, and 2Pac earned better scores in the A and A+ range. DMX, Redman, Mos Def, Black Thought, Common, Canibus, and others were also ranked at a B+.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Snoop seemingly wasn't bothered by himself earning a lower score than some of his peers, thanking Kool Moe Dee for adding him to the list and celebrating his B+ average.

Looking back on this list, do you think that Snoop Dogg should have earned a higher/lower score? And who else's rankings are looking a little off?



