Snoop Dogg Posts Up In SoCal For "Main Phone" Video

Snoop Dogg shares new video.

Aftercoming through with his I Wanna Thank Me album, Snoop Dogg has now returned to share a new piece of visual supplement for his "Main Phone" collaboration with Rick Rock and Stressmatic.

The track itself is an idea to the art of juggling more than one cellular device, for whatever reason. Setting up shop in Southern California, the new video finds the trio of collaborators posting up in Snoop's whip as they let loose on bars that color the hustle: "On my main phone, textin' with this other phone/Tryna keep these lights on, sleepin' with my Nikes on."

Watch the clip up top.