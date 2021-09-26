Snoop Dogg will create a virtual mansion in the metaverse game, The Sandbox, and sell exclusive NFTs. The announcement comes after the legendary rapper revealed himself to be the man behind the popular NFT Twitter account @CozomoMedici.

“I’m always on the lookout for new ways of connecting with fans and what we’ve created in The Sandbox is the future of virtual hangouts, NFT drops and exclusive concerts,” Snoop explained in a press release. “We’ll have a fresh set of Dogg style NFTs that players can integrate into the game experiences to take this online experience to the next level for sure.”



Steve Jennings / Getty Images

Mechanically, The Sandbox functions similarly to Minecraft but includes cryptocurrencies. For instance, after Snoop's mansion goes live, users will be able to purchase land to build on near his property.

The Sandbox’s COO and co-founder Sebastien Borget explained in the press release: “The idea of having Hip-Hop legend Snoop Dogg as your next-door neighbor in The Sandbox metaverse is mind-blowing – and being able to have a unique Snoop NFT as your in-game avatar is even cooler. By entering the next generation of entertainment where fans, creators, and players can connect and play-to-earn in a gaming virtual world, the Doggfather continues to be a pioneer. I can’t wait to attend the first Snoop Dogg live concert in the metaverse alongside our players!”

