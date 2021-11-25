Snoop Dogg recently made his bold prediction for which teams will square off in the February 13th Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, as the Long Beach native told TMZ he believes the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers will end up meeting in the big game.

Snoop, along with other big-name celebrity performers, are currently scheduled to occupy this year's Super Bowl halftime show at the new, billion dollar stadium in L.A. Famous Southern California artists like Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar will accompany Snoop on the big stage, and Snoop apparently thinks that come February, the NFL will be under an L.A takeover.

During a Thanksgiving food drive, Snoop told TMZ reporters that he thinks the Super Bowl will feature both the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams.

The Rams and Chargers both currently sit in second place across their respective divisions through the first 11 weeks of the NFL season. Between the two, the Rams have seven wins as opposed to the Chargers' six, however, both L.A teams could be poised to make a run down the final stretch.

Snoop is of the mindset that star power will be the theme of this year's Super Bowl, whether it pertains to the on-field football or the halftime hip-hop. The flashy L.A Rams have done their part in making that star-driven experience happen, as they've recently made two splash moves for a couple of superstar talents, bringing in Pro Bowlers Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Though the L.A rivalry matchup may seem far-fetched today, Snoop Dogg knows that under his bold prediction, the real winners on February 13th would be So Cal fans and the entire city of Los Angeles, themselves.