Snoop Dogg Joins Anuel AA & Ozuna On "Patek"

Ozuna came through with his new project, Nibiru earlier today. With an array of major features from some of the biggest stars in hip-hop and Latin trap and reggaeton, one of the highlights off his project features Uncle Snoop. The Long Beach native joins Ozuna and Anuel AA on the song, "Patek." The two Latin stars sing their verses in Spanish before Snoop Dogg comes in with some OG advice on life and love. "Say, nephew, there's nothing worse than an unhealthy relationship," Snoop says before diving into his verse with a smooth tone.

Nibiru marks Ozuna's follow-up to 2018's Aura. His new project includes features from Swae Lee, Diddy, Nicki Jam, DJ Snake, and more. Check out Ozuna's "Patek" ft Snoop Dogg & Anuel AA below.

Quotable Lyrics

Nick nack patty wack in a Black 'Lac

The mack is back

With no heartbreak or no heart aches

This turnin' up with no turnin' back