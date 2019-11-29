mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Snoop Dogg Joins Anuel AA & Ozuna On "Patek"

Aron A.
November 29, 2019 12:37
64 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Patek
Ozuna Feat. Snoop Dogg & Anuel AA

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Snoop Dogg drops some gems on Ozuna's new project.


Ozuna came through with his new project, Nibiru earlier today. With an array of major features from some of the biggest stars in hip-hop and Latin trap and reggaeton, one of the highlights off his project features Uncle Snoop. The Long Beach native joins Ozuna and Anuel AA on the song, "Patek." The two Latin stars sing their verses in Spanish before Snoop Dogg comes in with some OG advice on life and love. "Say, nephew, there's nothing worse than an unhealthy relationship," Snoop says before diving into his verse with a smooth tone.

Nibiru marks Ozuna's follow-up to 2018's Aura. His new project includes features from Swae Lee, Diddy, Nicki Jam, DJ Snake, and more. Check out Ozuna's "Patek" ft Snoop Dogg & Anuel AA below.

Quotable Lyrics
Nick nack patty wack in a Black 'Lac
The mack is back
With no heartbreak or no heart aches
This turnin' up with no turnin' back

Ozuna
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  64
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ozuna Snoop Dogg Anuel AA new single new track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Snoop Dogg Joins Anuel AA & Ozuna On "Patek"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject