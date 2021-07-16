After a Twitter user fired off a simple tweet earlier today (July 15), social media has spent the better part of Thursday discussing the talents of Sade and Snoh Aalegra. "Snoh Aalegra is our Sade," the person wrote, and soon, thousands of people weighed in, and, inadvertently, Aalegra faced a bit of backlash without doing anything wrong.

Sade fans jumped in quickly to state that the music icon stands alone and added that no one could be compared to her, and after hours of seeing her name entangled in a debate, Snoh Aalegra took to Twitter to praise Sade.



Stephen Lovekin / Staff / Getty Images

Even Questlove added his two cents, hoping to quell the discussion and attacks against Aalegra. "Relax. Let's Snoh find her path. this is just gonna prompt scrutiny/snark to an artist who don't deserve it. besides some photos, the comparison is unfair," the famed musician tweeted. Later, Aalegra returned with her response to the controversy.

"There’s only one Queen Sade Adu. There will never be another one," Aalegra wrote. "This comparison I just saw is so unnecessary. It’s not even a debate. Respect the legend, please." She added, "Sade is every generations Sade."

Her response was met with applause. Check out Snoh Aalegra's posts, along with a few reactions to the Sade comparison, below.