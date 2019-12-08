Jennifer Lopez hosted last night's episode of Saturday Night Live for the third time in her career. She kicked things off with a heartfelt monologue where she recapped her year, promoted her upcoming Super Bowl halftime show appearance, and concluded festively with a performance of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.” By the end, she ripped away her tux to reveal she was wearing her iconic green Versace dress.

She later performed a skit with Pete Davidson that featured a surprise cameo from Alex Rodriguez. Davidson played his recurring role as Chad, but this time around, Jennifer Lopez falls for him at first sight. "Ever since I first saw you, I haven't been able to get you out of my head," she admits before being interrupted by Chad loudly tinkering with a guitar. Just before the two can kiss by the end of the skit, A-Rod shows up and is heartbroken by the scene.

The show featured a solid weekly update as well, where Michael Che responded to news that Post Malone was the most-streamed artist of the year on Spotify. "He's replacing last year's winner, Pre-Malone," Che said.

DaBaby showed up as the show's musical guest, performing “BOP” and “Suge.” Check it out here, and for more skits from last night's episode, head to Entertainment Weekly.