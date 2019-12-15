Scarlett Johansson hosted a holiday-themed episode of Saturday Night Live last night that included a follow-up to a 2017 bit parodying Hallmark Channel’s Christmas movies.

Johansson is a guest on a Christmas-themed dating show titled A Winter Boyfriend for Holiday Christmas where she must choose to marry a vaguely British prince, a Christmas ghost, or Santa Clause. A black character comes in at one-point as well with no depth or back story, criticizing the lack of diversity in Hallmark movies.

The updated bit came at just the right time, considering that Hallmark came under fire yesterday for removing a Zola wedding-planning commercial that featured two brides kissing.

The decision was explained in a statement to The New York Times, which reads, “The decision not to air overt public displays of affection in our sponsored advertisement, regardless of the participants, is in line with our current policy, which includes not featuring political advertisements, offensive language, R-rated movie content and many other categories."

Zola decided to pull all it's remaining commercials in response. The company's chief marketing officer Mike Chi said, “Hallmark approved a commercial where a heterosexual couple kissed. All kisses, couples and marriages are equal celebrations of love and we will no longer be advertising on Hallmark."

Read more about that story here.

The SNL sketch ends with Aidy Bryant saying, "Remember to stay straight out there."