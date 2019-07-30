Halloween arrives on the 31st of every October every single year. It's pretty inconvenient for kids and parents whenever the holiday lands on a weekday. Kids get off school, rush to go trick-or-treating, and parents are putting in work to make sure their kids get to bed on time and are ready for school the next day. However, the Halloween And Costumes Association are pressing to change the holiday. With the official backing of Snickers, the Halloween and Costume Association is hoping the president of the United States will change the date from the 31st to the last Saturday of October.

Over 100K people are down to change the date of Halloween, according to a Change.org petition that Halloween And Costumes Association launched. The petition demands that the government officially changes the date of Halloween, citing safety reasons and hopes that everyone will be able to celebrate the holiday without concerns of waking up early. But, Snickers has also joined the campaign to change the date. In fact, they're offering to give away 1M to Americans.

"Snickers is all in on celebration Halloween to the fullest," Josh Olken, Snickers's brand director, stated in a press release, according to Thrillist. "If the federal government makes this thing official, we're offering up to one million free Snickers to America. No tricks, only treats."

