Smooky MarGielaa Returns With "The Judge" Music Video

Smooky MarGielqa revisits "The Judge."

While the track came out over a year and a half ago, Smooky MarGielaa is returning to his "The Judge" song to deliver on a new music video that seems to be a timely tribute to his friend and collaborator A$AP Rocky, currently incarcerated in a Swedish prison.

In the new clip, directed by James Mackel, it's Smooky who takes on the role of an inmate to bring to life the lyrics echoed throughout the track: "Ask the judge what he on/Won't let my ni--as home, gotta get it on my own/Why won't let my brothers home."

While Smooky hasn't been dropping much on the frontier of new music, the new video also points toward his forthcoming Youngest In Charge album, set for release in the fall of this year. Until then, catch the full video up top.