Smoke DZA Returns With New Single, “Arrived”

All throughout 2021, fans of Smoke DZA have been eating good. In January, he teamed up with Nym Lo and Jayy Grams for R.F.C. (Money is the Motive), Pt. 1 followed by the instrumental version of 2020’s Homegrown just a few weeks later.

As if all of that wasn’t enough to satisfy listeners, the 37-year-old also shared The Hustler’s Catalog 2 over the summer, and linked up with 183rd and Nym Lo for August’s Thanks Again.

Now, the Harlem-born star has returned with a new single – “Arrived.” The track comes in at just over three minutes, was produced by Pria, and finds Smoke spitting about making a return with his pride in tact and his ego checked. “My crown tilt, I’m back now,” he sings on the chorus.

If you’re loving the rapper’s latest release, you’ll be happy to know he dropped off a selection of other singles that are also worth checking out this year. Titles like “After Hours,” “Smoke DZA Friendly,” “Mr. Miyagi,” and “No Regrets” all make great additions to your streaming rotation.

Quotable Lyrics:

My pride in tact, my ego checked

My crown tilt, I’m back now

My Cuban chilly, my watch is Willy

Smell like a milli, I’m back now