Smoke DZA, Nym Lo, Jayy Grams & More Team Up For "R.F.C (Money Is the Motive), Pt. 1"

Aron A.
January 10, 2021 17:07
R.F.C (Money Is the Motive), Pt. 1
Smoke DZA, NYM Lo & 183RD

Smoke DZA and co. enlists Conway, 24hrs, Cory Gunz & more for a new project.


Though we're nearly two weeks into the new year, it feels like it's about to be a solid year in hip-hop. Already, we've received a few great projects from Bun B x Le$, Griselda, and more. Needless to say, lyrical rap isn't dead, nor does it seem to be going anywhere soon. This week, Smoke DZA, along Jayy Grams, Nym Lo, 183rd, and OT The Real, connected for their new project, RFC (Money Is The Motive), Pt 1. Laced with a quick nine songs, the project includes appearances from a few other artists including Griselda's own Conway The Machine, as well as 24hrs, Cory Gunz, Numbers, and Steven Young.

Press play on the project and peep the tracklist below.

  1. Big Steppa
  2. Hoffa At Lums
  3. Cold Winter
  4. Black Light
  5. Lavish
  6. Wishful Thinking
  7. 24 Hrs In Harlem ft. 24 hrs
  8. Last Man Standing ft. Cory Gunz & Numbers
  9. Speed Dial ft. Steven Young  
