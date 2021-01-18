mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smino Releases New Single "MLK DR"

Alex Zidel
January 18, 2021 09:26
403 Views
31
1
Zero Fatigue LLC.Zero Fatigue LLC.
Zero Fatigue LLC.

MLK DR
Smino

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
63% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Smino celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the release of his new single "MLK DR".


One of the most underrated hip-hop artists of the last few years, St. Louis native Smino has just released his latest single, titled "MLK DR".

With today marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States, Smino uses the opportunity to celebrate by releasing music. The pandemic continues to rage on, so celebrations will look a little different this year, but Smino has got you covered for your living room party with family.

The new song was teased all weekend on Smino's social media channels. It spans exactly one-minute-and-a-half long, making it a pretty quick listen. Phoelix and Kal Banx are credited as the song's producers.

Listen to the new record below and let us know what you think of it. Hopefully, this is the first of many new songs from the 29-year-old artist.

Quotable Lyrics

Maybe we shouldn't be gettin' this high
F*ck it, I wanna just jump to the sky
Roll up, I shouldn't but I don't know why, why, why
I just seen a Martian right off Martin Luther King

Smino
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  1
  1
  403
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Smino new music new song
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Smino Releases New Single "MLK DR"
31
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject