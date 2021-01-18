Smino Releases New Single "MLK DR"

One of the most underrated hip-hop artists of the last few years, St. Louis native Smino has just released his latest single, titled "MLK DR".

With today marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States, Smino uses the opportunity to celebrate by releasing music. The pandemic continues to rage on, so celebrations will look a little different this year, but Smino has got you covered for your living room party with family.

The new song was teased all weekend on Smino's social media channels. It spans exactly one-minute-and-a-half long, making it a pretty quick listen. Phoelix and Kal Banx are credited as the song's producers.

Listen to the new record below and let us know what you think of it. Hopefully, this is the first of many new songs from the 29-year-old artist.

Quotable Lyrics:

Maybe we shouldn't be gettin' this high

F*ck it, I wanna just jump to the sky

Roll up, I shouldn't but I don't know why, why, why

I just seen a Martian right off Martin Luther King