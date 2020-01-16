mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Slum Village's T3 Links Illa J & Frank Nitt On "Relax"

January 15, 2020
Off of T3's new album dropping this week.


Co-founding member of Slum Village, T3, is readying the release of a new project set to drop this week. Ahead of dropping Mr Fantastic, he came through with a new single alongside Illa J and Frank Nitt titled, "Relax." With a classic Detroit feel to it, T3, Illa J and Frank Nitt make it clear that it's their time to shine. The production was handled by Ruckazoid and Teeko and the project set to drop through T3's new deal with Delicious Vinyl.

"'Relax' is the warm up, the preheat. With the crew on it, you know Detroit Ninjas always got a chip on the shoulder like we have something to prove. This is just to let y’all know I got some sh*t coming!" He said about the song.

Mr. Fantastic drops on Jan. 23rd.

Quotable Lyrics
When I cut up in the function, I'm straight off the block
Made a mark, made a mark, plus I'm raw from the start
Can't touch me whether you flossin' or not
Is that your car? You gotta take that bitch back to the lot

