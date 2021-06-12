Skyzoo Recruits BJ The Chicago Kid & More For His Latest LP "All The Brilliant Things"

Skyzoo is one of the game's most hardest-working players. The 38-year-old Brooklyn native has an extensive discography boasting five solo efforts and nine total including collaborative tapes. With such a storied musical history, it's no wonder that throughout his career he's managed to work with greats like

On his latest LP All the Brilliant Things, the emcee's Brooklyn pride is on full display. "“All The Brilliant Things”, the new album, available now. For my neighborhood, and yours," wrote Skyzoo on his social media pages. As for the lyrical content of the project, he touches on the effects of gentrification on "Bed-Stuy Is Burning."

On "St. James Liquors," he gets more personal, name-dropping a local landmark fellow Brooklyn-natives will surely recognize. Elsewhere, he connects with Aaria, Al Scratch, BJ The Chicago Kid, Raheem DeVaughn, and more. Check out All the Brilliant Things and let us know what you think down in the comments.

Tracklist

1. Free Jewelry

2. St. James Liquors

3. A Tour of the Neighborhood feat. Ill Al Skratch

4. Rich Rhetoric

5. Bodega Flowers feat. BJ The Chicago Kid

6. Something to Believe In feat. Raheem DeVaughn

7. Humble Brag

8. I Was Supposed to Be a Trap Rapper

9. Plugs and Connections

10. The Scrimmage feat. StIndrms

11. Culture-Ish feat. Karriem Riggins, Monica Blaire

12. Bed-Stuy is Burning feat. Hypnotic Brass Ensemble

13. What Money Taught Us feat. Xiolynn

14. Soft Eyes feat. Blakk Soul