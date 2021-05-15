Skrillex Is Back Alongside Swae Lee & Siiickbrain For New Song "Too Bizarre"

Skrillex started his career in the screamo/punk scenes and he eventually made his way to Dubstep where he found the vast majority of his success. The artist is an international sensation and just a few days ago, he started his comeback with a song called "Butterflies." Now, Skrillex is back with yet another effort, this time featuring the likes of Swae Lee and Siiickbrain.

This song seems to go back to Skrillex's emo and punk days as we are met with some crunch palm-muted guitar riffs and tight drums. Swae Lee carries the track with his vocal melodies and in the video, he goes all-in with the punk rock look. There are some screamed vocals at times and these are handled by Siiickbrain who certainly brings a unique twist to the track.

