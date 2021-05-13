Skrillex, Four Tet, & Starrah Connect On "Butterflies"

Skrillex may very well have had the most successful rebrands in recent memory, having gone from fronting the emo band From First To Last to becoming one of the biggest DJs in the industry. Now, Skrillex has returned with a new single in "Butterflies," enlisting the assistance of Starrah and Four Tet for the up-tempo house-inspired collab.

As expected, Skrillex's production is lush and meticulous, his control over the pace that of a practiced master. He's not alone in that assessment, having enlisted another established beatmaker in Four Tet. Together, they conjure up a dancefloor-ready piece of music without dipping into obnoxious territory. It's the perfect backdrop for Starrah to put in work, her sensual and heavily processed vocals adding character to the minimalist banger. "Everybody love somÐµbody," she sings. "Know you’re not just anybody, butterflies whÐµn you touch my body."

Check out Skrillex, Four Tet, and Starrah's new single "Butterflies" right now.

