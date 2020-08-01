Skip Marley Shares "Make Me Feel (Remix)" With Rick Ross & Ari Lennox

The talent of the Marley family continues on through the generations. Skip Marley, grandson to music icon Bob Marley, is carving out his own place in the industry as an artist with a unique sound that still pays homage to his roots. We recently received his R&B love offering "Slow Down" featuring H.E.R., and then he gave us "Make Me Feel" with Dreamville's First Lady Ari Lennox. We're also been blessed with a remix to the latter that also adds vocals by Rick Ross, and it's a groove that doesn't disappoint.

If the word on the street is to be believed, Skip Marley is preparing for the triumphant release of his debut EP in August. The success of "Slow Down"—a song that has gained over 70 million global streams—has amplified the anticipation of the young Marley's forthcoming project. As we await more information from Skip Marley regarding his release, stream his single "Make Me Feel (Remix)" featuring Ari Lennox and Rick Ross and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I love a woman whose sexy and confident

I want to read your mind

Yes, I really need your time

Silk fleeces, Jesus pieces

Here's my memoir, I need your thesis

After I've read chapter five

In the S6, still, side by side