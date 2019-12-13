Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL this season and continues to burn teams on a nightly basis. There isn't a single player as exciting as Jackson which makes sense when you consider his dual-threat style. Last night, Jackson did what many people thought was impossible when he broke Michael Vick's record for rushing yards in a single season by a QB.

Following the game, there have been a ton of reactions to Jackson's accomplishment and now, Skip Bayless is throwing his hat into the ring. As you can see from the video below, the Fox Sports 1 analyst was incredibly impressed by the achievement and said it even re-affirms how he feels about sports as a whole.

“Every once in a while something happens in sports – which is why we love sports so much – that nobody sees coming. Nobody saw this coming!” Bayless said in wonder.

With this achievement in mind, it seems as though the Ravens are primed and ready to go to the Super Bowl this year, although it remains to be seen whether he can do it or not. This team is truly special but it will require Jackson to keep up his pace, which is no guarantee.