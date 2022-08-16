Skip Bayless angered the entirety of NBA Twitter last night after he made some comments about none other than Bronny James Jr. Bronny is the son of LeBron, who has been a target of Bayless in the past. Everyone was talking about Bronny due to a dunk he made in a game overseas. This prompted Bayless to take to Twitter with what appeared to be a less-than-stellar indictment of the teenager.

"Hey, Bronny ... impressive. But your dad would've dunked it left-handed. You sure got away with it, though," Bayless wrote.

Today, on Undisputed, Bayless made sure to clarify his remarks. As you will see down below, Bayless believes Bronny is a fantastic young player and that at the end of the day, he was impressed by the dunk. Skip went on to say that he was only making an observation and that his intention was never to criticize the young man.

“I wasn’t criticizing Bronny, I was merely commenting on a young man who is clearly going to be a focal point for this show and everybody else from this point forward," Skip explained.

Skip is going to have to work on his tone because his original tweet certainly came across like he was trying to take a swipe at Bronny. Luckily for Bayless, this will all blow over by the end of the day as the NBA news cycle moves extremely fast.