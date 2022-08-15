Bronny James Jr. and his brother Bryce are currently in Europe for a Club basketball tour. There are various exhibition games being played, and the two brothers are representing California. They played their very first game together just a few days ago, and today, they found themselves in France to take on the U18 Select team.

The California Club team was running away with the match, and as it turns out, Bronny had the biggest highlight of the entire game. As you can see in the clip below, Bronny drove the lane and eventually posterized the defender from the side. It was a magnificent play that had the entire arena and even his bench, on their feet.

LeBron has been watching intently over the past week or so, and when his son came through with that dunk, he couldn't help but take to Twitter. As you can see down below, LeBron wrote "OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY!!!!!" with a plethora of shocked emojis. He then went on to comment on a replay of the poster dunk with a simple king emoji.

It was a fantastic play and you can't help but feel like some colleges are going to look at that and begin considering their offers. After all, Bronny has one year of High School ball left before he can become a University athlete.

Let us know what you think of the play, in the comments below.