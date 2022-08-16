For over a decade now, Skip Bayless has been an elite hater on sports talk television. His biggest target over the years has been none other than LeBron James. Skip will give LeBron some credit from time to time, however, he mostly just spews hate for no reason. This has given Bayless more relevancy than he ever could have imagined, although sometimes it comes at the detriment of sports discourse.

Yesterday, Bayless found a new target in LeBron's oldest son Bronny. The hatred came after Bronny scored a beautiful poster dunk with his right hand. Bayless clearly was not impressed as he wrote "Hey, Bronny ... impressive. But your dad would've dunked it left-handed. You sure got away with it, though."

Skip's Bronny hate was immediately met with proverbial boos from the rest of NBA Twitter. In all of the tweets down below, Skip was scolded for hating on a teenager. After all, Bronny is still a kid, and taking shots at him like this is a bit much, even for a generational hater like Skip Bayless.

At this point, the rise of Bronny is going to give Skip an extra 30 years on the air. That will take Bayless to the age of 100, and by then, he will still be eager to get up every day just to hate on someone with the last name James.

Let us know what you think of Skip's antics, in the comments below.