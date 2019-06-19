Skinnyfronthe9 Dubs Himself A "Savage" On His New Track

Skinnyfromthe9 is back with his latest track, "Savage." The rapper's been steadily pushing out new music ever since the release of his project, It's An Evil World which arrived last year. The rapper's latest track reflects on his come-up in the game while simultaneously dealing with numerous feud in the rap game.

Even with the controversy and trouble that follows Skinnyfromthe9, he's still managed to prosper. Earlier this year, the rapper found himself in a bit of trouble after Cardi B's Fashion Nova collection launch. Apparently, he was briefly arrested before police let him off with a warning after he was spotted in a vehicle that police said had illegal tints and no front license plate. Clearly, he's managed to stay out of trouble since.

Quotable Lyrics

They ain't got time for a n***a like me

New AP and the shit on freeze

Sipping on drink, that's Hennessy, ayy

That n***a bitch, he pretend to be, ayy

