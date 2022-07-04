Tragedy has struck the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois today as six people were killed and at least another 24 were injured in what appears to be a random act of violence. This was yet another mass shooting in the United States that has left people across the country stunned and upset.

According to reports, the shooter was on a rooftop where they began to ring off shots. There was a 4th of July parade going on in the neighborhood, and that's the event that was ultimately targeted. Parade-goers immediately began to disperse as the police rushed to the scene. In the end, the shooter was able to escape, and they are still at large.

Following the news of the shooting, President Joe Biden put out a statement noting that he is appalled by the incident. He also said that he is giving law enforcement the green light to use all measures possible in order to apprehend the suspect.

This is obviously a very tragic event, and our hearts go out to those who have been affected. Mass shootings are horrific in every way and the Highland Park community will need all of the help it can get.

The shooting in Highland Park is a developing story so stay tuned for more updates.