Sir Mix-A-Lot is the next artist to get into the NFT world. For National Colon Cancer Awareness Month and ahead of the 30th anniversary of his 1992 hit "Baby Got Back", he's teaming up with developer META-X Studios. The Bit Butts NFT collection will be used to raise money to fight colorectal cancer which affects about 1 in 23 men and 1 in 25 women each year.

In a press release, Sir Mix-A-Lot revelaed how the collaboration came to light. "When the team at META-X showed me what they were doing, it was a no-brainer for me. And as an artist entering this new medium of NFTs, the idea of designing my own branded butts was exciting. Add to it the benefit of raising funds for a great cause lie colorectal cancer, and wow! I hope everyone enjoys grabbing onto some nice NFT booty while helping others at the same time."

Michael Lacciano/Getty Images

The collection will consist of more than 6K, unique NFTS which have been hand-sketched, hand-colored, and hand-assembled by animation artists. Sir Mix-A-Lot also designed some of the more rare pieces in the collection. A share of each sale will be donated to the nonprofit Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

META-X Studios CEO Joe Sichta also detailed the upcoming collaboration. "We chose Bit Butts are our debut launch becuase we all need a good laugh right now for a good cause. Working with Sir Mix-a-Lot and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance was the perfect fit to showcase our firepower as an NFT creative factory, while raising awareness of a serious issue that can be embarassing to talk about. We're out to destigmatize colorectal cancer with a bit of ridiculous fun, and to donate a portion of the proceeds to support the work of the Alliance."

The NFT collection will be available from March 28-31.





