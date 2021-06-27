Former Bad Boy rapper Shyne has been heavily involved in politics in Belize. Last year, he was elected in the nation's House of Representatives. Now, he has ascended to a party leader. Shyne shared on his Instagram that he just became the leader of the Opposition Party.

"Officially Sworn in as Leader of the Opposition for Belize," he wrote as the caption to an image of him signing documents. "Thank Gd for the perseverance and iron will to continue on to this point despite all challenges and difficulties," he continued.

Shyne got his shot at the top position when a video surfaced of former Leader of the Opposition, Patrick Faber, charging toward the mother of his 2-year-old daughter. Faber was removed from the position.

“It is not a matter of, well the video is not incriminating to the extent of filing criminal charges,” Shyne said of the video. “It is clear what we saw in that video, there was a violent, there was a back and forth and a contemplation, then a violent surge towards a mother and her child. So we as an institution have to make a decision, do we protect Patrick Faber or do we protect the institution and our credibility and our quest to re-engage the public and to restore their trust and confidence in us so that we can be the alternative to what is happening now.”