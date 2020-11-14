Shyne has removed himself from the rap game entirely over the past few years, though he has blessed fans with a few verses here and there. Ever since he was released from prison, he's been on a new path in his life that vastly contrasted his public image after the 1999 nightclub shooting. He's back in Belize and recently revealed that he was running for a position as an elected official in the House Of Representatives in the country.

News of his campaign started making waves in the summer but just a few days ago, Shyne declared victory in the election. He's made a concerted effort in making the people of Mesopotamia's life better through increased employment, funding education, helping with housing, supporting kids, and so much more.

"FROM HIP HOP TO THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES!!! Thank you MESOPOTAMIA!!! It is with the greatest humility that I accept this victory for us," he said. "This victory is for all those who are just like me in Mesopotamia, Belize and the world over! All those who have taken a fall! All those who have stumbled on their life’s journey."

Diddy previously shared his congratulations to Shyne on his journey to politics in Belize. And while plenty of people felt some type of way because Diddy threw him under the bus during their 1999 case, Shyne has maintained that there's a strong relationship between the two. Diddy later took to Facebook where he shared an article from Revolt, congratulating Shyne on his recent victory.

Check out the posts below.