- MusicShyne Returns To Belize After Trip To U.S.After voyaging to the United States for the first time in over a decade, Shyne has returned back home to Belize. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsDiddy Helps Shyne Return To The United States As A DiplomatThe former Bad Boy rapper has returned to America in an effort to strengthen the relationship between the United States and Belize.By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsShyne Gets Appointed Leader Of The Opposition Party In BelizeA proud moment for the former rapper. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsEx-Bad Boy Star Shyne Elected Into Belize House Of Representative"From hip-hop to the House Of Representatives." Diddy extends his congratulations to former Bad Boy artist Shyne on his major political win.By Aron A.