Shotta Spence Has Got One With "ARRIBA"

Shotta Spence has come a long way from his place as something of a first-wave influencer. The New Jersey native's maturation is well-documented in his music career, and the latest graduation arrives in the form of his "ARRIBA" single.

Produced by Nick Mira and Resource, "ARRIBA" finds the EarDrummers affiliate leaning into modern southern influences to deliver on his latest offering, and it very well signals toward a potential hit on Spence's hands. His last 1012 album touched down in September. This year, he plans to deliver on its follow-up via his S.H.O.T.T.A. album. While we wait, get into the addictive new "ARRIBA."

Quotable Lyrics

Don't be talking down when you know eventually I got to see ya

All this ice on my body, I don't feel no way, anesthesia

Got your girl telling me she ain't never ever had yellow fever

I be swimming with the sharks, I ain't lurking with the bottom feeders