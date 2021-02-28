mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Shordie Shordie & Murda Beatz Get To The Point On "Moral To The Story"

Aron A.
February 28, 2021 13:46
A highlight from "Memory Lane."


Murda Beatz has made a strong case as to why he's still one of the best in the game right now. He's established himself as a hit-making behemoth behind some of the biggest records from Drake, French Montana, Migos, and plenty of others. However, he's also continued to keep his ear to the streets for what's new. This week, he teamed up with Baltimore rapper Shordie Shordie for the release of their long-awaited collaborative project, Memory Lane.

The project has 12-songs in total but it's "Moral Of The Story" that remains one of the hardest tracks on the project. Murda Beatz cooks up a R&B-infused beat that perfectly meshes with Shordie Shordie's rap-song flow as he seemingly interpolates "Thinkin Bout You" by Frank Ocean on the hook.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Steady calling her baby, but she ain't no baby,
Act like it, I'm getting you diapers
Get to acting and bragging but you won't go nowhere,
You just wanna be on my line
Told her hold up, I'm losing my line

HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
