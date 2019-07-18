It's a sad day for She's Gotta Have It fans as it is reported that Netflix has canceled the show after only two seasons. Spike Lee's remake of his cult classic film of the same name follows the story of Lee's 1986 original as it chronicled the polyamorous, artistic life of Nola Darling as she navigates through self-discovery, art, love, and unconventional relationships. DeWanda Wise starred as the principal character and acted alongside Ilfenesh Hadera, Anthony Ramos, Lyric Bent, Chyna Layne, Cleo Anthony, and Fat Joe.

Ted Sarandos, the Chief Content Officer at Netflix issued a statement about the cancelation by saying, “Spike Lee is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time and we’re thrilled he brought the series She’s Gotta Have It(1986, based on his first feature film) to Netflix. While this is our last season, we’re very proud that it will be on our service for years to come, and excited to be working with Spike on his upcoming Netflix film Da 5 Bloods.”

Lee's forthcoming Netflix film is reportedly about a group of friends who are also Vietnam War veterans. They return to the places where they faced tragedies in battle as they hunt for both the remains of a friend they lost in the war along with buried treasure. The film stars Giancarlo Esposito (who also worked with Lee on Do the Right Thing), Delroy Lindo (who worked with Lee on Malcolm X, Crooklyn, & Clockers), Clarke Peters (who worked with Lee on Red Hook Summer), and Isiah Whitlock Jr. (who worked with Lee on She Hate Me, 25th Hour, Red Hook Summer, Chi-Raq and BlacKkKlansman).