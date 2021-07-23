Sheff G Enlists Polo G On "On Go"

Sheff G has largely tried to capture the New York drill scene after the passing of Pop Smoke in the beginning of last year. With tracks like "We Gettin' Money" and "Weight on Me", Sheff G has established himself as a drill pioneer and earned opportunities with mainstream hitmakers. "On Go" featuring Polo G marks one of his most high profile collaborations yet, and the chemistry between the two may set it up so that it's one of his Sheff most successful yet.

Though the beat is reminiscent of those on a number of his previous releases, Sheff G dons his signature drill flow and booming voice on the new release. He slides across the drill beat with expressive ad-libs and a very natural tone of voice. Shouting out the late Pop Smoke and the rest of his entourage, "On Go" sees Sheff G as proud and aggressive as ever.

Polo G compliments Sheff G with an impressive high-register and high-energy verse. The Chicago rapper has become increasingly comfortable on the alternatively paced drill beats (songs like "Clueless" featuring Pop Smoke and Five Foreign), and "On Go" is only a continuation of his ability to adjust. He debatably outshines Sheff G-- exhibiting more aggression and drive than his counterpart.

Check out the track and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

they love when this motorcycle in the city

i got the clips for the amg

don’t tell me slow down, knowin’ i’ma speed

don’t tell me slow down, knowin’ this a race