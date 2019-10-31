Sheek Louch Celebrates Halloween With "Gorillaween Vol 2."

With today marking Halloween and all, it's only right that we get some ghoulish vibes going and who better to bring that into the fold other than Sheek Louch. The rapper returned with the second installment in the Gorillaween mixtape series. With 10 tracks in total, Sheek Louch brings together some great collaborators while holding the project down himself. Of course, it's only necessary he gets assistance from Styles P and Jadakiss while also enlisting Snype Life, Dyce Payne, and Whispers for a few contributions.

Sheek Louch's latest project is the second one he's dropped this year. The rapper came through with Beast Mode 3 earlier this year. Clearly, Louch isn't slacking. We're excited to see what he and the rest of the LOX have in store for 2020.