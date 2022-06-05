Shay Mitchell made her first public appearance since giving birth to her second child with Matte Babel at a BÉIS pop-up event in Los Angeles on Saturday. At the event, she spoke with E! to confirm the new addition to her family.

“I recently just had my second child and this is why this is all so much sweeter because this is the first time I’ve actually been outside of the house since having her,” she told the outlet.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Mitchell first announced that she and her partner were expecting back in February, writing on social media that she had just lost her grandmother and was going through “the most challenging” experience of her life.

“Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life," she explained at the time.

“I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life,” she continued. “Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way.”

Mitchell and Babel welcomed their first child back in October 2019 with the birth of their two-year-old daughter Atlas. Mitchell and Babel began dating in 2017.

