Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel recently welcomed a baby girl into the world and while her exact birthdate is unknown, Shay made the official announcement on Instagram on October 20th. At the time, the Pretty Little Liars actress was congratulated by many but a few days later her congratulatory messages turned into some negative talk when people shamed her for attending Drake's birthday party.

The above photo sees Shay holding her daughter's hand with a caption that reads: "Never letting go."

"...except when there’s a party to go to, right?! Disgusting...leaving your newborn only days after her birth," one user commented, while another added, “Mother of the year award right here!!!! As if you seriously could leave your baby to go party?!!! I hope the child’s aid look into this and your abilities to be a good parent cause damn!!! Lacking some serious skills there sweety! #selfish.”

The 32-year-old, who clearly wasn't paying too much attention to the noise, did find time to come through with a response.

“I haven’t been really checking my comments that often, but apparently people are really upset that I left three days after having a kid to go out and party. It wasn't three days and I left her with Angel, so,” she joked, referring to her dog.



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images