Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes previously collaborated on 2015's “I Know What You Did Last Summer" but nothing can compare to their latest single "Senorita" and the obvious chemistry the duo share on camera. The song is all about getting closer than expected with a friend, something fans think could be a reality for Shawn and Camila.

Such lyrics like “You say ‘we're just friends,’ but friends don’t know the way you taste,” has led to a frenzy on Twitter with fans dropping off all kinds of comments about the possibility of both singer's dating in real life. "Camila and Shawn went from "i know what you did last summer" to "im doing you this summer"," one user shared, while another added, "IF CAMILA AND SHAWN AIN’T DATING IRL I’M SUING THEM"

When the video premiered on YouTube, Camila responded to some questions from fans and detailed just how important Shawn is to her, not alluding to any kind of relationship.

“We've known each other for about four years now, and I really love Shawn as a person and he's always been there for me. I'm lucky I found someone like that early on what I started this!" she wrote.

We'll see how this plays out.