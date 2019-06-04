While Drake is known for cursing the teams and athletes he supports, the Toronto Raptors have been able to dodge the curse this season as they've made it all the way to the NBA Finals. They are currently playing the Golden State Warriors and are tied 1-1 as the series heads back to Oakland. During the games in Toronto, Drake has been a staple of the sidelines and has been engaging in all sorts of antics. Whether he's chirping Draymond Green or getting himself in a back and forth with Kevin Durant, the Canadian rapper is making himself heard.

TMZ recently caught up with NBA legend and analyst Shaq where they asked him about how he feels about Drake. As it turns out, Shaq is a huge fan of his fandom.

"Drake is a smart guy," Shaq said "He knows what he's doing. It's called marketing, people. [Drake] is just having fun, having a good time ... as a guy sitting there watching on TV, it's very entertaining." The former NBA player also compared the artist to Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer.

Shaq also talked about just how great the NBA Finals have been so far and is excited to see how it all plays out. Game 3 goes down on Wednesday in Oakland at 10 P.M. EST.